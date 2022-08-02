Metro Police called to short-term rental dozens of times in 2022 for theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Men in town for a bachelor party said they had a rude awakening when they returned to their Airbnb Saturday night.

They said two cars, laptops and other items were stolen and the home was torn apart.

The complex along Elliott Avenue between Eighth Avenue South and the 12South Neighborhood has over a dozen short-term rentals. Metro Police said they have had 148 calls for service to the location this year.

Saturday, an officer came to unit 1 after police said it was once again broken into.

“They were basically playing Grand Theft Auto, like a video game,” Matthew Damsky, who stayed in the Airbnb, said. “We are in a room full of bunk beds and everyone’s stuff has just been dumped.”

Damsky said laptops, iPads and car keys were missing.

“I thought it was just the keys, but the car was gone too,” he said.

Damsky said they immediately called police.

“Here’s the rose part of it,” Damsky said. “A third cop showed up to our house, he shook his head and goes, ‘I’m at this house very other week for a break-in.’”

The group said the security cameras were busted and Metro Police believe there was no forced entry. After previous break-ins, police believe a group of juveniles came through the side door or an unlocked window.

“These people know that their house is constantly being broken into,” Damsky said. “But yet they are still advertising it is a safe place for people to stay on Airbnb and I think Airbnb is deleting the comments.”

Metro Police said the home was robbed less than a month ago by juveniles. That burglary happened at 4 a.m. and they said the guests inside huddled in the bathroom. Metro Police also said two juveniles in this incident were arrested and are no longer in custody.

Damsky said this rental is part of a bigger problem and people need to stay away.

“Clearly this Airbnb has a target on its back,” he said.

WSMV4 reached out to the property owner and left a message. The property owner has not returned the call.

Police said the cars have been found and are being investigated.

Other property owners in the area remind people to take your car keys with you when you visit another city, even if you aren’t driving your car.

Metro Police said it has a task force patrolling that neighborhood. The Midtown Precinct looks over 1,400 short-term rentals.

Airbnb provided WSMV4 the following statement:

“We are working closely to support the guests with their stolen belongings and have issued a full refund to the guests. The listing has been deactivated as we investigate, and Airbnb stands ready to support local law enforcement throughout their investigation.”

Airbnb said this is the first reported incident of theft at this listing.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.