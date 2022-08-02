Man wanted for two deadly stabbings in Nashville

Metro Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at a home on Hickorydale Drive.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching a man who allegedly stabbed and killed two people at separate locations in Nashville on Tuesday morning.

According to police, 32-year-old John Donaldson is wanted for two stabbings: one at an apartment complex on Elm Hill Pike and the other at a home on Hickorydale Drive. Both are believed to be domestic-related.

Police are looking for a gray Kia Forte with a TN license plate: BDK-9287.

