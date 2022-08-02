Man charged for allegedly shooting at girlfriend

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged for allegedly shooting at his girlfriend at a motel in Dyersburg.

On Saturday around 5 a.m., a Dyersburg police officer on patrol in the area of the Days Inn on Lake Road heard a female screaming.

The officer observed the parking lot and found a door open and shattered glass in the lot.

29-year-old Brandon Morrow of Clarksville was inside the vehicle. He was detained while officers investigated.

Officers were informed that a female was seen running from the scene.

Another officer noticed a vehicle driving on Lake Road with a female driver. The officer continued to search the area for the car and found it near Lake Road and US Highway 51 by-pass.

Officers believed that this was a domestic situation and believe Morrow could have shot at his girlfriend while they were sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot.

Officials found shell casings and a handgun with an extended magazine inside the vehicle. The victim was not injured.

Morrow was charged with aggravated domestic assault, unlawful possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous offense and simple possession of schedule VI.

Morrow is being held pending Dyersburg City Court action.

