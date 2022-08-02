Man charged for allegedly shooting at girlfriend


GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged for allegedly shooting at his girlfriend at a motel in Dyersburg.

On Saturday around 5 a.m., a Dyersburg police officer on patrol in the area of the Days Inn on Lake Road heard a female screaming.

The officer observed the parking lot and found a door open and shattered glass in the lot.

29-year-old Brandon Morrow of Clarksville was inside the vehicle. He was detained while officers investigated.

Officers were informed that a female was seen running from the scene.

Another officer noticed a vehicle driving on Lake Road with a female driver. The officer continued to search the area for the car and found it near Lake Road and US Highway 51 by-pass.

Officers believed that this was a domestic situation and believe Morrow could have shot at his girlfriend while they were sitting in his vehicle in the parking lot.

Officials found shell casings and a handgun with an extended magazine inside the vehicle. The victim was not injured.

Morrow was charged with aggravated domestic assault, unlawful possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous offense and simple possession of schedule VI.

Morrow is being held pending Dyersburg City Court action.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Metro Police are investigating a fatal stabbing at a home on Hickorydale Drive.
Man arrested after fatally stabbing mother and sister-in-law
Tuesday afternoon news update
Tuesday afternoon news update
WSMV MNPD Chief Drake
MNPD to provide enhanced security for Metro schools
WSMV MNPD Chief Drake
MNPD and MNPS safety plans for upcoming school year