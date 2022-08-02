Man arrested after fatally stabbing mother and sister-in-law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a man who allegedly stabbed and killed two people at separate locations in Nashville on Tuesday morning.

Police reportedly received a call at 11:05 a.m. from an apartment complex about a critical stabbing. Soon after, a second stabbing call came in from a location not far from the apartment complex.

According to police, 32-year-old John Donaldson came to the apartment occupied by his mother, sister-in-law, niece, and nephew. He allegedly attacked his mother with a knife, followed by his sister-in-law. His sister-in-law tried to save the children from harm and is reportedly in critical condition. The children were not harmed.

Police said Donaldson then took the keys to his mother’s car and drove to Hickory Dale Drive, where his other sister-in-law, brother, and niece all live. He allegedly kicked in the door, found his sister-in-law in the bathroom, and fatally stabbed her with a knife. He then fled the scene.

Authorities said they are still trying to determine the motive at this time. They said they believe Donaldson was kicked out of the apartment in the last few days. One of the witnesses, a 9-year-old, said he was in a rage as soon as he entered the apartment and attacked.

On Tuesday afternoon, he was taken into custody at the Best Western motel on White Bridge and Charlotte Pike.

