Head-on collision kills two men in Hickman County

Centerville, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating a head-on crash that killed two people in Hickman County on Monday morning.

According to THP, the collision occurred on State Route 50 just after 6 a.m.

James Nash, 70, of Centerville, TN, was traveling west on State Route 50 while Randy Bailey, 64, of Centerville, TN was traveling east. Both vehicles were rounding a curve when Nash’s truck crossed the center line and struck Bailey’s van head on.

Both men died in the crash. Bailey also had a three-year-old passenger in his van whose injuries are unknown.

