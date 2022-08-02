First Alert Forecast: Lingering showers move out this afternoon followed by intense heat

A good batch of soaking showers and storms continues to dip south from Central Kentucky but should start to fall apart around mid to late morning.

The rest of our day will be hot and humid with a pop-up shower or thunderstorm possible as we head into our afternoon. Temperatures will top off in the mid 90s today with heat index values in the triple digits in some spots.

Tonight, will be partly cloudy and warm with lows in the 70s.

The heat continues tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 90s expected once again, as well as heat index values in the triple digits. A stray shower or thunderstorm cannot be totally ruled out, but most if not all of us stay dry.

Thursday will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the lower 90s. We’ll have a better chance at a shower or storm in the afternoon, but we’ll still find some good dry time.

Rain coverage will increase a little more on Friday with some hit or miss showers and storms expected to fire up in the afternoon.

As we head into our weekend a shower or storm cannot be ruled out either day, but as of now the weekend is not looking like a washout with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

