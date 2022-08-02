3 Nashville men accused of stealing guns indicted on federal charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Nashville men were indicted Monday after investigators accused them of conspiring to steal firearms from a federal arms licensee, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin on Tuesday.

According to a U.S. Justice Department media release, Tyler Cunningham, 22, Ryan Dillard, 36, and Corey Summers, 23, are charged additionally with possession of stolen firearms. Dillard is also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The men are accused of burglarizing a firearms dealer in Greenbrier, Tennessee on July 8, and stealing nine firearms. The indictment also alleges the men burglarized a second firearms dealer in Woodbury, Tennessee on July 14, when they stole 28 firearms. The men are accused of trying to sell the firearms to a third party.

Cunningham and Dillard are currently in custody and Summers is currently being sought by law enforcement, according to the release.

If convicted, the defendants face up to five years in prison on the conspiracy charge and up to 10 years in prison on each theft and possession charge, according to the release. Dillard faces up to 15 additional years in prison on the felon in possession charge.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Corey Summers or with additional information about these crimes should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477). Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips .

