Woman scammed after meeting man on dating app

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman is now warning others after she said a man she met on a dating app scammed her out of hundreds of dollars.

“He was just a really solid guy and I was like this guy doesn’t look like a bad guy,” Meghan Dubuc said.

It all started with a picture and an online dating profile. Dubuc said they would have hour-long phone calls and FaceTimes. Before she knew it she and the man had been talking for more than three weeks.

“We went on a date the following week and it was the best date ever. It was like talking to one of my best friends,” Dubuc explained.

After getting a few drinks and heading to her house to eat dinner, Duboc said her date asked to use her phone and at the time didn’t think much of it.

Dubuc explained that he asked if he could order UberEats on her phone because his phone died.

“He had an android and I didn’t have a charger so I just said ‘yeah, here’ and [he] used my phone,” Dubuc said.

Two days later her jaw dropped.

“I looked on Venmo to pay my babysitter and I saw $600 was sent to what looked like a fake business account,” Dubuc said.

She reached out to Venmo and found out that the fake business was under her date’s name and realized he sent himself $600 on their date night.

“It was a sunk-in sick feeling in my stomach, like how could someone do that?” Dubuc asked.

After reporting what happened to Metro Police, Dubuc has been posting online to warn others.

“I wanted it to be out there so it doesn’t happen to someone else,” Dubuc said.

She added that she won’t be dating on apps for some time.

“I was raised to see the good in everyone and he just burned that,” Duboc said.

While Dubuc waits and hopes for her date to be charged, she said she is just praying she is the last person to fall for this scam.

