Woman accused of scamming good samaritans with 15-month-old infant

DOVER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who used her child to scam people were arrested Friday.

Stewart County Sheriff said 31-year-old Shelecia Craig was arrested after running a scam where she would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas. Allegedly playing on good samaritans, she would take out a gas can and her 15-month-old child and pretend to start walking to find a gas station.

Officials said it did not take long for concerned citizens to stop and help Craig. People who would stop would not only get her gas but also give her cash. Some people would follow her to a gas station and fill her car up; others would give her money. Then, when Craig was done running this scam, she would drive to another location, pretend to be out of gas, and start the hustle again.

Police said her vehicle had dozens of receipts from Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee upon the search.

Stewart County Sheriff K-9 Deputy Aaron Page made contact with her on Highway 79 near the ball fields and found her driving on a revoked license and having a theft warrant from Montgomery County.

Craig was charged with criminal impersonation for giving a false name. Other charges are pending at this time.

The child was reportedly taken into child services and turned over to relatives.

