Two men arrested after leading Mount Juliet Police on chase


Mount Juliet Police spike a car and arrest two after they led them on a chase
Mount Juliet Police spike a car and arrest two after they led them on a chase(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were arrested after they led Mount Juliet on a police chase with a stolen car.

Around 12:35 p.m. the Mount Juliet Police Department announced that they were in the middle of a police pursuit

They said the chase ended on Central Pike near John Wright Road where officers were able to spike the car.

After they stopped the car and arrested the two, officers were alerted the car had been stolen from Nashville on Friday, July 29.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A house on fire on Marrast Drive in East Montgomery.
Two firefighters injured battling house fire in Montgomery County
In this aerial image, the river is still high around the homes in Breathitt County, Ky., on...
Infrastructure damage hampers flood recovery in Kentucky
Sunday evening weather update
Sunday evening weather update
Search and rescue teams backed by the National Guard searched Friday for people missing in...
Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims