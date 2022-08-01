Two men arrested after leading Mount Juliet Police on chase

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two men were arrested after they led Mount Juliet on a police chase with a stolen car.

Around 12:35 p.m. the Mount Juliet Police Department announced that they were in the middle of a police pursuit

They said the chase ended on Central Pike near John Wright Road where officers were able to spike the car.

After they stopped the car and arrested the two, officers were alerted the car had been stolen from Nashville on Friday, July 29.

Moments ago, #MJGuardianShield alerted officers to a ‘09 Honda Civic, stolen from Nashville on 7/29. Officers intercepted the car on Pleasant Grove Rd. After a short pursuit/quick spike deployment, two adult males were apprehended. pic.twitter.com/Nuy9no4Xai — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 31, 2022

