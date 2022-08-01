Two firefighters injured battling house fire in Montgomery County


A house on fire on Marrast Drive in East Montgomery.
A house on fire on Marrast Drive in East Montgomery.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EAST MONTGOMERY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two firefighters were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after they battled a house fire in East Montgomery.

The fire was reported on July 30 around 11:15 a.m. Personnel from Rescue Squad stations 17, 18 and 19 all responded to Marrast Drive.

The Montgomery County Fire Service said the firefighters are expected to make full recoveries.

Officials did not mention how the fire started.

