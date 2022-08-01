THP investigates fatal Hickman County crash
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday morning, one person was killed in a crash in Hickman County.
Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said one person was killed on Bruce McCaleb Rd in a two-vehicle head-on crash.
The roadway remains closed as officials continue their investigation.
No information regarding the identities of those involved has been released.
