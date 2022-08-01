THP investigates fatal Hickman County crash

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Monday morning, one person was killed in a crash in Hickman County.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said one person was killed on Bruce McCaleb Rd in a two-vehicle head-on crash.

The roadway remains closed as officials continue their investigation.

No information regarding the identities of those involved has been released.

