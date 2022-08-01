Tennesseans begin to see food tax holiday savings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Monday marks the start of Tennessee’s food tax holiday. For the entire month of August, you won’t have to pay sales tax on groceries.

In Tennessee, you normally pay a 4% sales tax on groceries, but for a whole month, when you head to the grocery store, you won’t be paying sales tax on a long list of items and people say the savings are making all the difference.

Kim Tolnar says she goes to the grocery store more than twice a month.

“I shop for a lot of people, and we host a lot of people over, so any savings helps,” Tolnar said.

For months, Tolnar said she’s struggled to buy organic meat, butter, eggs and she’s not the only one.

“Meat prices and everything have gone up so much that I quit buying it,” one shopper said.

Some shoppers said they’re barely getting by.

“I can only shop on sale, and that’s what I do,” another shopper told WSMV crews.

But Lauren Bell with Kroger said some relief is here.

“So, for the entire month of August, Tennesseans will not pay sales tax on food or food ingredients,’’ Bell said. “This is a great time for customers that are looking for additional ways to stretch their family budgets.”

The tax holiday does not include alcohol, candy, dietary supplements or tobacco, but shoppers say they are still seeing a big difference.

“I saved enough that I can now get half a pound or bacon,” a shopper said.

So shoppers said they plan to stock up on what they need until it’s over.

“We need as many breaks as we can get,” another shopper said.

Some grocery stores are bringing in extra food shipments to prepare for more shoppers. The sales tax holiday will end on August 31st.

