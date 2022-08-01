Overturned semi causes Monday morning traffic delay


By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A semi-truck driver is in the hospital Monday morning after the truck overturning on the highway.

Officials told us the driver was transporting construction debris when he turned left, causing the semi-truck to flip over on Fesslers Lane on Highway 70.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials said the roadway would be reduced to one lane while crews clean up the scene.

