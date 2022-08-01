NWS Nashville Radar getting ‘major’ refurbishment


By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service Nashville will have its radar undergo a major refurbishment.

The project began Aug. 1 and the OHX radar will be out of service for the replacement of the pedestal. The radar will be out of service for a round two weeks for the upgrades to take place.

Even though the NWS Nashville radar will be down, WSMV has our own live radar where you can track current weather conditions.

To keep up with our weather radar you can visit WSMV.com and download our First Alert Weather app called WSMV 4 Weather on the Apple app store or Google Play store.

