Nashville man charged with child porn possession

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man was arrested Tuesday after a police investigation revealed he possessed child pornography.

Dyshon T. Sanders, 25, was charged with possessing material that includes minors engaged in sexual activity, according to a Metropolitan Nashville Police arrest report.

The report says MNPD received a cyber tip reported by Dropbox, Inc., an internet cloud storage provider, stating user Dyshon Sanders’ account contained multiple videos and images of minors, including elementary-aged children, engaging in sexual acts.

In May, Sanders was interviewed by investigators. He admitted to downloading the files and recognized they were illegal to have, according to police.

Sanders is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 26.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.