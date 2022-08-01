Missing 75-year-old Nashville man found safe


Photo of Ron Clay
Photo of Ron Clay(Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday that a missing Nashville man was located safely.

Ron Clay, 75, had left the facility on Sam Boney Drive in South Nashville. Officials say he suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing a long sleeve red flannel shirt and jeans.

TBI reported Monday morning that he was found safe.

