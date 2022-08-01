Metro Nashville Police searching for 75-year-old man with dementia


Photo of Ron Clay
Photo of Ron Clay(Photo courtesy of Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for a man who walked away from a senior living facility on Sunday.

Ron Clay, 75, left the facility on Sam Boney Drive in South Nashville. Officials say he suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing a long sleeve red flannel shirt and jeans.

If anyone sees Clay, they should call MNPD at 615-862-8600.

