Metro Nashville Police searching for 75-year-old man with dementia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department are searching for a man who walked away from a senior living facility on Sunday.

Ron Clay, 75, left the facility on Sam Boney Drive in South Nashville. Officials say he suffers from dementia and was last seen wearing a long sleeve red flannel shirt and jeans.

If anyone sees Clay, they should call MNPD at 615-862-8600.

