Metro Council to discuss new amendment to RNC bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Councilmembers plan to reintroduce legislation to bring the Republican National Convention on Tuesday during a Metro Council meeting.

After several weeks of fighting to bring the RNC to the Music City, some councilmembers have revised the legislation to bring the convention to Nashville. The bill was originally going to be discussed in a Metro Council meeting in late June but was soon pulled due to security concerns.

Councilwoman Burkley Allen introduced an amendment to the original bill that would endorse trading the convention for the state allowing impact fees and inclusionary zoning, according to Councilman Bob Mendes on Twitter:

Burkley Allen shared this new information. (Bob Mendes)

The city is still working to overcome a roadblock since mid-July when the GOP recommended Milwaukee as the host city for the convention.

“The RNC Selection Committee simply made a recommendation to the RNC,” said Councilman Robert Swope. “With Nashville considered to be one of the Most Welcoming Cities in America, and having just been rated by National Geographic as the Number One place to visit in the world, we want to give the members of our council the chance to vote on actually being the Welcoming City that we are known to be, or to say no to the opportunity to prove that we are.”

To decide who will host the convention, the entire RNC will need to make a final decision during their meeting sometime between Aug. 2nd and Aug. 5th in Chicago.

