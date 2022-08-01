Live On The Green announces 2022 performers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rich mix of talent will participate in this year’s Live On The Green in September, sponsored by Lightning 100, Nashville’s independent radio.

The festival will take place Thursday, Sept. 1-Monday, Sept. 5. The headliners for this year’s festival include Sheryl Crow, COIN, Moon Taxi, Santigold, Yola, Arrested Development, Cautious Clay, Colony House, Devon Gilfillian and Jenny Lewis.

“Lightning 100 has been serving Nashville with the best independent radio in the country since we began in 1990,” Lt. Dan Buckley, program director for Lightning 100, said in a news release. “Even with all we’ve done for the community, charities we’ve helped, local bands we’ve supported, and national bands we’ve broken, Live On The Green is what put us on the map in Music City.”

Live On The Green will be held in Public Square Park in downtown Nashville on Labor Day weekend.

Also performing at this year’s festival are Nikki Lane, Patrick Droney, Ruby Amanfu, Stephen Day, The Wild Feathers, Danielle Ponder, Seratones, Strung Like A Horse, Susto, The 502s, Bre Kennedy, *repeat repeat, The Brummies, The Criticals, The Foxies, Daisha McBride, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, The Shindellas, The Watson Twins, Cecilia Castleman, LadyCouch, Los Colognes, Sweet Lizzy Project, Tayls and Phillip-Michael Scales.

Joining the 2022 lineup are Lightning 100′s Music City Mayhem champions Fulton Lee (2020), Nordista Freeze (2021) and Taylor Bickett (2022). These winners have garnered support from all over America, receiving tens of thousands of votes, and will now finally take their victory lap on the Live On The Green stage.

Live On The Green will be free and open to the public in 2022. Fans can elevate the festival experience by purchasing five-day premium packages including reserved seating, Lightning 100 Lounge or the VIP Plaza. These upgrades are available at the Live On The Green website. Single day passes for all tiers will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

