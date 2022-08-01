Law enforcement agencies help educators prepare for crisis situations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Law enforcement officials across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky helped educators prepare for the school year by training them for crisis incidents and active shooter situations.

Many law enforcement agencies across the country have begun to train teachers and staff on what to do during crisis incidents and active shooter situations following the high number of recent mass shootings.

In Stewart County, deputies and School Resource Officers participated in active shooter training at Middle and Dover Elementary Schools. In addition, the Special Response Team trains monthly and often in one of the four county schools to prepare for situations they hope will never occur.

Officials prepare for unthinkable situations. (Stewart Co. PD)

Stewart County sheriff’s deputies also traveled to Trigg County for two days of training on active shooter response. There were also three principals and an assistant principal from Stewart County Schools that participated in the training.

Law enforcement members with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office also helped school resource officers prepare for the safety of the children and staff at local schools this past week. In addition, Pembroke Police Department helped run through scenarios in the event of an active shooter situation.

