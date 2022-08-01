Clarksville police, fatal crash investigators respond to wreck involving motorcycle

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The crash was reported at 2:28 p.m. on Madison Street and Hillcrest Drive.

According to officials, due to the nature of the injuries, fatal accident crash investigators responded to the scene.

The status of the injuries is not known at this time according to officials.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.