Brentwood lifts open burning ban


By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of Brentwood has lifted its ban on open burning effective immediately.

According to a Brentwood media release, Fire Chief Brian Goss lifted the burn ban due to the “significant amount of rain in our area over the past few days.” Residents can now obtain permits for open burning once again.

The ban was initially implemented on June 20 after persistent heat and drought conditions in Middle Tennessee posed a significant public safety risk, the release said.

