Biden nominates 3 for US attorney slots in Tennessee

President Joe Biden
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated three people to serve as the new U.S. attorneys in Tennessee’s three federal court districts.

The White House says the nominees are Kevin Ritz in the Western District, Henry Leventis in the Middle District and Casey Arrowood in the Eastern District.

Ritz has been an assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District office since 2005. Leventis is a partner at the law firm Spencer Fane and served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Middle District office from 2015 to 2020. Arrowood has been an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District since 2018.

The picks are subject to confirmation in the Senate.

