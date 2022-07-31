Woman wanted for stabbing murder of man in East Nashville motel


Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is wanted for stabbing and murdering a man at a motel in East Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for 32-year-old Christina Nicole Walker who allegedly stabbed a 44-year-old man inside of a room at HomeTowne Studios in the 1200 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

Hermitage Precinct officers responded to the motel shortly after 6 a.m. where they found the victim dead from several stab wounds on the second floor.

Interviews with other people on the property led officials to identify Walker as a suspect.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts they are asked to contact MNPD at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Saturday evening weather update
Saturday evening weather update
Generic photo of a horse.
TN veterinarian warns of horse disease, explains how to prevent it
A fatal crash at at Murfreesboro intersection
Woman dead, man hospitalized after 2-vehicle rollover wreck in Murfreesboro
Jail prison generic
Nashville man sentenced for stalking, harassing individuals online