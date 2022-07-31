Woman wanted for stabbing murder of man in East Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is wanted for stabbing and murdering a man at a motel in East Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for 32-year-old Christina Nicole Walker who allegedly stabbed a 44-year-old man inside of a room at HomeTowne Studios in the 1200 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

Hermitage Precinct officers responded to the motel shortly after 6 a.m. where they found the victim dead from several stab wounds on the second floor.

Interviews with other people on the property led officials to identify Walker as a suspect.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts they are asked to contact MNPD at 615-742-7463.

BREAKING: Christina Nicole Walker, 32, is wanted for this morning's stabbing murder of a 44-year-old man inside a room at HomeTowne Studios,1210 Murfreesboro Pike. A criminal homicide warrant naming Walker has been issued. See her or know her whereabouts? Pls📞615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/aGBQBMRJ9S — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 30, 2022

