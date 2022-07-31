Woman wanted for stabbing murder of man in East Nashville motel
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is wanted for stabbing and murdering a man at a motel in East Nashville.
The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for 32-year-old Christina Nicole Walker who allegedly stabbed a 44-year-old man inside of a room at HomeTowne Studios in the 1200 block of Murfreesboro Pike.
Hermitage Precinct officers responded to the motel shortly after 6 a.m. where they found the victim dead from several stab wounds on the second floor.
Interviews with other people on the property led officials to identify Walker as a suspect.
If anyone knows of her whereabouts they are asked to contact MNPD at 615-742-7463.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.