Tennessee helicopter teams return from helping Kentucky flood victims


By Chuck Morris
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Tennessee Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams (TN-HART) returned from their deployment to Kentucky to assist with water rescues.

For this deployment TN-HART teams were made of members of Nashville Fire Department and the Tennessee Army National Guard.

The three teams deployed at the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency on Thursday.

During this deployment the TN-HART was assigned to the Hazard Task Force for rescue operations. They flew a total of 74.8 hours, transported 117 patients and completed 26 hoist rescues.

A transport is when the helicopter team can land near the patient and load them directly onto the aircraft.

A hoist rescue is when the aircraft is unable to land, and a rescuer is lowered from the helicopter. The patient is loaded onto a special device. The patient and rescuer are then pulled up to the hovering helicopter via a mechanical hoist system. This is usually used when the helicopter team is making a rescue in moving water, or the helicopter cannot find a place to land to complete the rescue.

The team members also delivered 2,500 pounds of water to the impacted areas.

