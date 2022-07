NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Retired Metro Chief of Police Joe Casey died on Sunday morning, the police department announced. He was 96.

Casey died on the morning of his 96th birthday.

Casey was appointed a patrolman in 1951. He rose through the ranks and served as acting and then permanent chief from 1973-1989.

The MNPD mourns the passing of retired Chief of Police Joe D. Casey, who died this morning on his 96th birthday. Chief Casey was appointed a patrolman in 1951. He rose through the ranks & served as acting, then permanent chief from 1973-1989. pic.twitter.com/GZeZisHc3a — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 31, 2022

