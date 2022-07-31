Parents take advantage of back-to-school tax free weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s a tax-free weekend for those shopping for school supplies until midnight Sunday night. No sales tax will be charged when you buy from a long list of back-to-school items.

One family said the savings this year will make all the difference.

It’s a time some families have been waiting all summer for, the chance to save on school supplies after watching the price of just about everything spike, but it’s not just the parents celebrating.

“Binders, graph paper and lots of dividers,” high school student Ellie Sanderson said.

Those are just a few of the more than a dozen school supplies students like Sanderson buy every year.

“They get mad at you on the first day if you don’t have it all,” Sanderson said.

Parents said the price of all those supplies adds up fast.

“You get into the hundreds for sure,” Scott Sanderson, Ellie’s dad, said.

Scott Sanderson said they spend over $100 every year on school supplies.

“Given the cost of what school expenses are now a days, it’s nice to save a few bucks,” Scott Sanderson said.

Savings Scott Sanderson plans to make on sales tax. This year the Sandersons are joining in on Tennessee’s tax-free weekend for school supplies.

“I think given the state of inflation and where we are at with the economy right now, any little bit helps no matter your economic situation,” Scott Sanderson said.

The tax-free weekend includes all school supplies that are less than $100 each and computers under $1,500.

“We’ve sold several computers, as well as furniture to customers, and they’ve saved hundreds of dollars,” Staples Manager Marvin Derrick said.

Derrick said they’ve been busier than ever this weekend.

“With gas prices and the cost of living now, and especially housing and rental prices in Tennessee, this is going to save Middle Tennessean’s a lot of money,” Derrick said.

The savings aren’t just giving parents a sense of relief. Some students said they’re also breathing a bit easier.

“I always leave feeling bad with how much the bill is, so I guess anything to help take some of it off,” Ellie Sanderson said.

The tax-free weekend began on Friday and continues until Sunday night at midnight.

