Woman dead, man hospitalized after 2-vehicle rollover wreck in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left one woman dead.

The crash happened early Saturday morning on Memorial Boulevard at Clark Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. The intersection was closed for hours while the MPD Fatal Accident Crash Team (F.A.C.T.) investigated.

The preliminary report showed that a male driver of a 2017 Toyota Tundra was driving north when he collided with the driver’s side of a 2007 Saturn S that was attempting to make a left turn out of the parking lot of a Mapco Mart. The Tundra rolled over.

The female driver of the Saturn was pronounced dead at the scene and the other driver was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries.

According to MPD F.A.C.T. investigators, charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.