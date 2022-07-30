Two Sumner County fugitives arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two Sumner County fugitives were arrested Thursday after shooting a man earlier in the week.

Metro Nashville Police Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives reportedly attempted to stop a Kia Forte sedan that was involved in a drive-by shooting Monday near the intersection of East Trinity Lane and Jones Avenue. The car sped through the lawn of a church and then collided with a sign. Two men then bailed out while the car was still in motion and were quickly taken into custody.

Police identified the driver of the Kia as 24-year-old Jordan Davis of Murfreesboro who has outstanding warrants in Sumner County charging aggravated robbery and felony drug possession. Davis’ passenger was identified as 21-year-old Steven O’Neal of Gallatin who also has outstanding warrants in Sumner County charging aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Authorities recovered inside the Kia two pistols, 22 grams of cocaine, 11 grams of fentanyl, 2.5 pounds of marijuana, seven pills, a bottle of promethazine, and a blender with cocaine inside.

Davis is jailed in Nashville in lieu of $145,000 bond on charges of cocaine possession for resale, fentanyl possession for resale, marijuana possession for resale, felony evading arrest, felony gun possession, and driving on a suspended license.

O’Neal is being held in lieu of $81,500 bond on felony cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and gun possession charges.

The investigation into Monday’s shooting is continuing.

