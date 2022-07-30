TBI investigates Lewis Co. inmate death


A police car.
A police car.(Source: Associated Press)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the death of a Lewis County jail inmate.

TBI officials said 23-year-old Donavan Connor died in custody on Tuesday.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive more information.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police Lights
Two Sumner County fugitives arrested in Nashville
Gov. Beshear flyover tour of Eastern Ky. flooding
Tennesseeans continue donation efforts for KY flooding victims
The security guard acted heroically to save people's lives.
MNPD Chief thanks security guard for heroic actions
Friday evening news flash
Friday evening news flash