TBI investigates Lewis Co. inmate death

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the death of a Lewis County jail inmate.

TBI officials said 23-year-old Donavan Connor died in custody on Tuesday.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story as we receive more information.

