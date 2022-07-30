Police search for carjacking suspects who assaulted driver

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department said they are looking for a suspect in a carjacking on Tuesday.

CPD said the incident occurred at 10:20 p.m. at the Shell Sudden Service station at 601 Hornbuckle Road. The victim reportedly went inside the store, and when he returned to his vehicle to pump gas, the suspects exited the back seat of a 2003-2007 Gold four-door Honda Accord, assaulted the victim, and stole his vehicle.

Authorities described the Honda as damage to the front fender and said it appears to smoke through the exhaust system and has a sunroof with a spoiler. At the time of the incident, there was reportedly a plastic covering on the driver’s side passenger door window.

The suspect is described as wearing yellow shorts and a black hoodie. The victim’s vehicle is a 2013 black Nissan Sentra with Texas tags and the license plate number RGN5673. The last four of the vehicle’s VIN is 3513.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Koski at 931-648-0656, ext. 5286.

Police are still investigating. (Clarksville PD)

