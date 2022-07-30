Police investigate two overnight shootings at strip club and drug store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating two early Saturday morning shootings.

The first shooting occurred at Crazy Horse Gentleman’s Club, located at 300 McCann and 4th st, just before 2 a.m. Police told us when officers arrived; they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One is in critical condition; however, both are expected to survive.

The second shooting occurred in a Walgreens parking lot on Murfreesboro Pike and East Thompson. Police said one person is in stable condition.

MNPD has not confirmed if they have taken anyone into custody. The identities of those involved have not been released.

