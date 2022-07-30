Murfreesboro Police charge man in fatal crash, identify victim

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 33-year-old man is facing homicide charges after he allegedly caused a two-vehicle wreck that claimed a woman’s life.

The Murfreesboro Police Department believes that Robert Ryder may have been drinking and speeding prior to the fatal wreck on Saturday morning on Memorial Boulevard at Clark Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. The intersection was closed for hours while the MPD Fatal Accident Crash Team (F.A.C.T.) investigated.

The preliminary report showed that Ryder was driving a 2017 Toyota Tundra north when he collided with the driver’s side of a 2007 Saturn S that was attempting to make a left turn out of the parking lot of a Mapco Mart. The Tundra rolled over.

Brittany Cole, 30, was identified as the driver of the Saturn. Officials said she was trapped inside her car and that the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Firefighters used hydraulic equipment to free her. When Rutherford County Emergency Services arrived, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ryder was also taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. He was later arrested after being discharged from the hospital.

Investigators said Cole was wearing a seatbelt, but Ryder was not.

Ryder was booked in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center where he is being held on a $350,000 bond. He will have a hearing on Nov. 28 in General Sessions Court.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.