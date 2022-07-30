MNPD Chief thanks security guard for heroic actions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake thanked a Broadway security guard Friday for helping prevent a potential tragedy last week.

Chief Drake thanked Mike Kuhn, a security guard at Lucky Bastard Saloon in downtown Nashville, for assisting in stopping a man who attempted to hurt a police officer the week prior.

On Friday, July 22, 19-year-old Cristopher Quintero of Antioch attempted to interfere in his friend’s arrest on lower Broadway. Authorities said a citizen yelled that Quintero had a gun. At that moment, Kuhn, standing in the bar’s large open window, saw Quintero pulling the weapon from a pouch and jumping from the window onto Quintero, knocking the gun from his grasp.

Thanks to the quick actions of Kuhn, no one was seriously hurt, and police could take Quintero and his friend into custody.

The security guard acted heroically to save people's lives. (MNPD)

Chief Drake surprised Kuhn at the bar Friday to thank him personally for his quick actions.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.