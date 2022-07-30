76-year-old Ohio woman killed on interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Ohio woman was killed in a crash on I-65 near Madison Friday afternoon.

Metro Nashville Police said 76-year-old Phyllas Louise Fone or West Salem, Ohio, who was in the back seat of a Dodge Journey minivan, was killed in a Jeep Wrangler crash.

According to authorities, the 56-year-old driver of the Dodge said a white or silver vehicle suddenly attempted to switch into his lane of travel and stuck the right front tire of his minivan, disabling the Dodge. After this, the white or silver vehicle continued down the road.

The 30-year-old Jeep driver told police he saw the Dodge stopped on the interstate and immediately applied his brakes but was unable to stop before striking the minivan from behind.

Police said Fone died shortly after arriving at Skyline Medical Center. The driver, front seat passenger of the minivan, and Jeep driver were transported to Skyline with non-life threatening injuries.

There was reportedly no evidence of impairment on the part of either driver.

Police have not released any information regarding the car that had hit the minivan.

