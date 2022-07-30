18-year-old charged with 2019 murder charged as adult for carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 18-year-old charged with murder in 2019 is now in the adult system after being arrested Thursday for carjacking.

Metro Police said they believe that 18-year-old Brian Thompson allegedly conspired with 17-year-old Danny Clark in the armed carjacking of a 2014 model Chevrolet Camaro at 2 a.m. near Brick Church Pike and Westchester intersection Drive.

Violent Crimes detectives reportedly spotted the car Thursday and followed it to an apartment complex on E. Nocturne Drive. As Thompson and Clark got out of the Camaro, detectives moved in. Both teens then ran but were quickly apprehended during separate foot pursuits. A pistol and a backpack containing a pistol-carbine converter were recovered after police chased them.

Clark was charged at juvenile detention with aggravated robbery, evading arrest, and unlawful gun possession in juvenile detention.

Thompson is charged with aggravated robbery and evading arrest and is now jailed in place of a $102,000 bond.

MNPD said Thompson had been arrested in October 2019 for the fatal shooting of Samuel Clavert, 18, in the 1400 block of Rosedale Avenue in East Nashville. However, the case is still pending in Juvenile Court as an issue over his competency remains.

Thompson was also arrested in December 2018 for pulling a gun on a 32-year-old woman and robbing her in a Thompson Lane parking lot.

