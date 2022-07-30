10-year-old among 14 arrested in joint police operation

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 14 felony arrests were made in a one-day joint operation by Memphis police on Friday, where four stolen vehicles along with five handguns were recovered.

Seven adults and seven juveniles were arrested. The youngest was 10 years old.

The operation was a collaborative effort to suppress crime between the Memphis Police Department Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF), Bartlett Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), Memphis Police TACT Unit, Austin Peay Station Task Force, and Appling Farms Station Task Force.

The names and charges for each defendant, by their age in descending order, are as follows:

Defendant: Anton Dickerson, 36

Charges:

• Possession of a controlled substance (marijuana)

• Warrant – aggravated assault

Defendant: Dcobi Lane, 24

Charges:

• Theft of property $1,000-$2,500 with a handgun

• Convicted felon in possession of a handgun

• Driving while license suspended

• Violation of vehicle registration

Defendant: Brandon Colliers, 24

Charges:

• Theft of property $10,000-$60,000 (auto theft)

Defendant: Robert Gray, 20

Charges:

• Theft of property $10,000-$60,000 (auto theft)

Defendant: Davidyon Smith, 19

Charges:

• Theft of property $10,000-$60,000 (auto theft)

Defendant: Jordan Conard, 18

Charges:

• Theft of property $10,000-$60,000 (auto theft)

• Altering of serial numbers

• Fabricating/tampering w/ evidence with a firearm

• Unlawful possession of a weapon (2 Counts)

• Evading arrest (foot pursuit)

Defendant: Marcus Jones, 18

Charges:

• Theft of property $10,000-$60,000 (auto theft)

• Evading arrest (foot pursuit)

• Reckless driving

Defendant: Male juvenile, 16

Charges:

• Theft of property $10,000-$60,000 (auto theft)

Defendant: Male juvenile, 15

Charges:

• Theft of property $10,000-$60,000 (auto theft)

Defendant: Male juvenile, 15

Charges:

• Theft of property $10,000-$60,000 (auto theft)

Defendant: Male juvenile, 14

Charges:

• Theft of property $10,000-$60,000 (auto theft)

Defendant: Male juvenile, 14

Charges:

• Theft of property $10,000-$60,000 (auto theft)

Defendant: Male juvenile, 13

Charges:

• Theft of property $10,000-$60,000 (auto theft)

Defendant: Male juvenile, 10

Charges:

• Theft of property $10,000-$60,000 (auto theft)

