Titans enter Day 3 of training camp

Chris Harris and Niki Lattarulo break down Day 3 of Titans Training Camp.
By Chris Harris and Niki Lattarulo
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Rain forced the Tennessee Titans to practice inside the bubble for the first time during this training camp.

In this WSMV.com web exclusive, Chris Harris and Niki Lattarulo discuss what they saw from the team in Day 3 of Camp practice.

Topics include OLBs Harold Landry and Bud Dupree, Taylor Lewan and the offensive line, and who stood out in one-on-one drills.

(Hint: Rookie TE Chig Okonkwo made a great grab in the endzone on a deep ball thrown by fellow rookie Malik Willis).

Check out what else they had to say in the video above. And if you have questions about specific players, let us know and we can tell you what we see from them.

