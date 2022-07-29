Shooting in North Nashville leaves one person injured

By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting in North Nashville on Friday morning.

According to police at the scene, a shots fired call went out around 3:30 a.m. from the corner of Arthur Avenue and Jane Street, near Elizabeth Park.

When officers arrived, a person was found shot and was trasported to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WSMV news flash
Friday morning News Update
Police are investigating the death of a woman in North Nashville.
Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville
WSMV death investigation
Altercation between married couple ends in homicide
WSMV shooting scene
One person shot in North Nashville