Police search for 15-year-old runaway

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department asked the public to help locate a runaway teen Thursday.

CPD said they are looking for 15-year-old Sydney Bankston, who was last seen on July 27th around 1:45 a.m. at her residence on Barrywood Circle.

Sydney was wearing a pink top and shorts the last time she was seen.

Anyone with information regarding Sydney’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact Detective Terrill at 931-648-0656, ext. 5242.

