NFL mandates extra head protection for training camp

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Football League issued new helmets for training camp 2022 to help protect players from concussions or possibly other head injuries.

This year, you may have noticed something different at the Titans’ training camp. Many players are wearing NFL-mandated Guardian Caps. However, officials said the caps were only distributed to certain positions during training camp, where concussions and head contact typically rise.

NFL officials said when the Guardian Caps are worn, they help reduce 10% of the impact if one player is wearing it and at least 20% if two players are wearing it

In all 2022 preseason practices up until the second preseason game, all offensive linemen, defensive linemen, tight ends, and linebackers are required to wear the Guardian Cap.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.