Man dies in South Nashville crash
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville is working to identify a man killed Thursday afternoon during a single-vehicle crash in South Nashville.
The crash happened on Cuthbertson Road near Nolensville Pike, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
The man was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe when, for unknown reasons, the SUV left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire.
A passerby saw the crashed vehicle and called 911. The victim died at the scene.
