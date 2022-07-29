Man dies in South Nashville crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville is working to identify a man killed Thursday afternoon during a single-vehicle crash in South Nashville.

The crash happened on Cuthbertson Road near Nolensville Pike, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

The man was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe when, for unknown reasons, the SUV left the roadway, struck a tree, and caught fire.

A passerby saw the crashed vehicle and called 911. The victim died at the scene.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.