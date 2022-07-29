Man accused of overnight murder of his wife

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with the overnight murder of his wife.

Metro Nashville Homicide Unit detectives charged 64-year-old Cledius Bryant with the alleged murder of his wife, 65-year-old Sylvia Bryant, inside the couple’s home on Boyd Drive.

North Precinct officers responded to a 3 a.m. 911 call from Cledius in which he reported being dizzy from being hit in the head with an object. After not getting anyone to come to the door, officers entered the home through a window. Officers said they then found Sylvia dead on the bedroom floor with trauma to her face and a flat-screen television lying on her chest. Cledius was reportedly found lying on the bed with apparent minor injuries.

Cleduis was taken to a hospital to be checked out and has declined to be interviewed by detectives.

Authorities said that based on evidence inside the home, detectives believe Sylvia was killed during a domestic dispute with her husband.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.