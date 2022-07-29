Homicide investigation underway in North Nashville

By Tony Garcia
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a death inside of a home in North Nashville on Friday morning.

According to police at the scene, the call came in around 3:30 a.m. from a man who said there had been a scuffle inside a house on Boyd Drive. The man told dispatch that his wife was injured and needed assistance.

When officers arrived, the doors were locked. The man told officers he was unable to get to the door, so the officers broke through the window and found both husband and wife laying on the floor. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The husband admitted to police there was a physical altercation that led to her death. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and will be charged.

