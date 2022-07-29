Fugitive arrested after multi-agency search
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fugitive was arrested Friday morning after a multi-agency search.
The fugitive, who has not yet been identified, ran from Lebanon Police during a traffic stop on I-40 into Mount Juliet, according to police. He was later caught outside of Mount Juliet near Quarry Road.
The Lebanon Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the capture.
We will update this story when more information is available.
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.