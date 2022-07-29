Fugitive arrested after multi-agency search

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fugitive was arrested Friday morning after a multi-agency search.

The fugitive, who has not yet been identified, ran from Lebanon Police during a traffic stop on I-40 into Mount Juliet, according to police. He was later caught outside of Mount Juliet near Quarry Road.

The Lebanon Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the capture.

Update...With the assistance of THP, Wilson SO and LPD Ofc Clark, the suspect from the I40 traffic stop was apprehended just after 10 this morning. https://t.co/c3lrofs41k — Lebanon Police Dept (@LebanonPD) July 29, 2022

We will update this story when more information is available.

