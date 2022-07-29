Former road superintendent indicted for misusing funds

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a former Hardin County road superintendent.

According to a media release, comptroller investigators found Cromwell used more than $20,000 of department funds to pave a driveway on private property. Investigators said Cromwell made an agreement with the private property owner to pave the driveway in exchange for about a half acre of land needed to build a county bridge, the release said.

“Based on state property records, the .53 acres in question were valued at $1,749. By paving the landowner’s driveway, the Hardin County Highway Department effectively overpaid approximately $19,001 to acquire the land needed for bridge construction,” the release said. “Moreover, the department was eligible to receive a 100% state reimbursement if it had properly purchased the land.”

Investigators said they also found Cromwell falsified invoices to purchase a truck for more than $15,000.

“The purchase transaction was split into separate invoices in order to avoid bidding requirements that apply to any purchase over $10,000,” investigators explained. “Cromwell instructed a department employee to misclassify some of the truck expenditures as ‘hauling’ costs.”

Cromwell resigned from his position as road superintendent on September 30, 2021.

The Hardin County Grand Jury indicted Cromwell on one count of forgery and one count of destruction of and tampering with governmental records.

