Five people accused of attempting to invade Nashville Planned Parenthood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people allegedly tried to invade the Nashville Planned Parenthood Thursday.
Planned Parenthood officials told us that the five people were allegedly attempting to invade the center located at 412 Dr. DB Todd Jr. Blvd. in Nashville and interfere with patients trying to meet with staff inside the clinic.
Metro Police said Rickey N. Williams, 33, Bevelyn Williams, 31, both of Ooltewah, TN, Edmee Chavannes, 41, of Collegedale, TN, and Brea Crum, 39, of Nashville, TN, were arrested at the clinic’s property and charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing. Officials had no further information regarding the fifth person.
Authorities said the four people were taken into custody due to not complying with the multiple warnings they had received to leave the property. The Williams couple and Chavannes were physically arrested, whereas Crum was arrested by citation due to having a baby with her at the time.
This was the second act of violence Nashville has seen since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The first was when an unknown person threw an unignited Molotov cocktail-type device inside the Hope Clinic for Women o Hayes Street.
Ashley Coffield, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, issued the following statement:
