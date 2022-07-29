Five people accused of attempting to invade Nashville Planned Parenthood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Five people allegedly tried to invade the Nashville Planned Parenthood Thursday.

Planned Parenthood officials told us that the five people were allegedly attempting to invade the center located at 412 Dr. DB Todd Jr. Blvd. in Nashville and interfere with patients trying to meet with staff inside the clinic.

Metro Police said Rickey N. Williams, 33, Bevelyn Williams, 31, both of Ooltewah, TN, Edmee Chavannes, 41, of Collegedale, TN, and Brea Crum, 39, of Nashville, TN, were arrested at the clinic’s property and charged with misdemeanor criminal trespassing. Officials had no further information regarding the fifth person.

Authorities said the four people were taken into custody due to not complying with the multiple warnings they had received to leave the property. The Williams couple and Chavannes were physically arrested, whereas Crum was arrested by citation due to having a baby with her at the time.

This was the second act of violence Nashville has seen since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The first was when an unknown person threw an unignited Molotov cocktail-type device inside the Hope Clinic for Women o Hayes Street.

Ashley Coffield, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, issued the following statement:

Today, five anti-abortion extremists tried to invade Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi’s health center in Nashville, in an attempt to interfere with our patients’ ability to access health care and intimidate our staff. The safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority and I am incredibly thankful for the swift action of our patient escorts, team members, security officers, and the Metro Nashville Police Department which prevented these terrorists from entering the building and ensured the safety of everyone in and around our health center. PPTNM stopped providing abortion services on June 27, 2022. Today’s extremist activity makes clear that this is not about abortion. This is about hate, intimidation, and control — full stop. We put these and other extremists on notice: Your attempted acts of terrorism are unacceptable and a waste of time because you will never break our resolve to provide the compassionate healthcare that our patients need and deserve.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.