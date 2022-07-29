Experts say new respiratory virus can be dangerous for infants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 20 babies were hospitalized in Nashville this spring after severe complications from a virus many parents have never heard of.

Parechovirus can cause seizures, brain inflammation, and even death. WSMV 4 asked a Vanderbilt professor of pediatrics what parents need to know. “By the time children are at least a year old, most have had this infection,” Dr. Ritu Banerjee said.

Banerjee said parechovirus is a common respiratory virus, but it can be dangerous in babies younger than six months old. “That was illustrated by the cluster of cases we saw in the spring,” Banerjee said.

Over six weeks in the spring, 23 babies in Nashville had severe complications from Parechovirus. All but one was admitted to Vanderbilt children’s hospital.

Their ages ranged from five days to three months old, and they suffered from an inflammation of the brain and brain lining. Doctors said it is a concise amount of time for such a large number of cases. “Why there seems to be a surge this past spring, I don’t know,” Banerjee said.

While most infants recovered from parechovirus with no problems, one was left with lasting seizures, and another developed hearing loss.

“We need to look at many more cases to know what predisposes some infants to more severe infection,” Banerjee said. “Most children who get infected do just fine.”

Banerjee said your child should see a doctor if they experience any symptoms, which include fever, rash, and not feeding well.

