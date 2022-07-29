East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard

MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Mascot family has looked for answers for months after a sinkhole formed on their property. Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said it was formed back on Feb. 22.

They determined the cause to be from an old, inactive zinc mine that hasn’t been used since 1971.

The family did not want to speak on camera, but they told WVLT News they woke up one morning to the sinkhole outside. They said the sinkhole has continued to grow since Feb. and is about 150 feet deep.

TDEC did send WVLT News a statement that said:

A collapse and eventual sinkhole did occur at the historic Mascot Mine #1, located in the vicinity of Mascot Road in Knox County, on Feb. 22, 2022. TDEC has investigated and determined the sinkhole was caused by a collapse of the old, inactive underground zinc mine. Nyrstar has not operated any portion of this historic mine, which has been closed since 1971. As such, there were no people working in the mine and no injuries reported. While TDEC has no regulatory jurisdiction in this matter, we are working with the landowners to provide technical assistance as needed.

The family said they reached out to Senator Becky Massey, Knox Co. Commissioner Richie Beeler and Knox Co. Mayor Glenn Jacobs. The family said Sen. Massey plans to go to a city meeting scheduled for Aug. 19 to discuss the mine. WVLT News reached out to Sen. Massey, and she said she wants to get information on the matter but doesn’t know what she can do from a legislative standpoint.

The family said Knox Co. commissioner Beeler has been in contact with them, and they have not heard yet from Mayor Jacobs.

At the time this was published, WVLT News reached out to TDEC to see who owns the historic mine but have not heard back.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.